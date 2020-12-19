Warren County reports highest single-day COVID uptick; most active cases since pandemic began

Warren County on Saturday reported 27 new coronavirus cases — the most in a single day since the pandemic began.

There are currently 134 active cases in the county, the most since March.

Six people are hospitalized, including two who are in critical condition and four others with moderate illness, according to Warren County Health Services.

The remaining 128 cases all have mild illness.

Health Services also reported that 514 people are under mandatory quarantine, the most since contact tracing efforts began. It's the first time the number of people under quarantine has topped 500.

One of the new cases involves a person that was inside Glens Falls Middle School. The individual was last in the building on Wednesday and is currently under quarantine.

The school is being cleaned and will remain open.

Glens Falls City School District reported an individual in the district's high school tested positive Friday. The school will also remain open.

Ten of the new cases involve individuals who contracted the virus after being exposed by acquaintances or coming into contact with others who have been infected.