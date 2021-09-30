Warren County reports five new COVID hospitalizations

Warren County Health Services on Thursday reported five additional COVID-19-related hospitalizations, the largest single-day increase in weeks.
There are now 11 people hospitalized with the virus, including one in critical condition. The 10 remaining patients have a moderate illness, according to Health Services.
The county reported 29 new cases and nine recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 205.
All of Thursday’s cases involved community spread, including four individuals who were on the campus of Glens Falls and Queensbury schools.
The county has not learned of any new cases stemming from two bingo gatherings held at VFW Post 6196 in Queensbury on Sept. 21 and 28. An individual in attendance not wearing a mask later tested positive for the virus.
Those who attended the gatherings should continue to monitor for symptoms and get tested immediately if symptoms do occur.
New cases in recent days stem from community and household exposure, out-of-state travel and youth sports practices.
Health Services continues to encourage all residents eligible for the vaccines to get inoculated as soon as possible and to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, when in public indoor spaces.
A total of 17 individuals who tested positive for the virus on Thursday were fully vaccinated, bringing the number of “breakthrough” cases in the county to 453. A total of 43,361 Warren County residents have been fully vaccinated.
The vaccines have been proven to reduce the risk of infection and lessen the severity of symptoms in the event of a breakthrough case, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A number of vaccine clinics have been scheduled in the county in the coming days. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/36LRv5e.
The county continues to see “high” transmission of the virus, averaging 204.87 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to CDC data.
Washington and Saratoga counties
Washington and Saratoga counties had not reported their daily COVID statistics as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
But Washington County continues to report high transmission of the virus, according to the CDC, averaging 284.30 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days.
Transmission also remains high in Saratoga County, where an average of 163.58 cases per 100,000 residents have been reported in the last seven days.
Statewide and regional statistics
Statewide, 4,744 cases were reported on Wednesday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That’s a positive test rate of 1.99%, bringing the seven-day positive test rate to 2.58%.
A total of 54,192 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
But 2,270 individuals remain hospitalized with the virus and 38 people died on Wednesday.
In the Capital Region, 304 new cases were reported, a positive test rate of 3%. The region now has an average positive test rate of 3.7% over the last seven days, according to state data.
