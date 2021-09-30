Warren County reports five new COVID hospitalizations

Warren County Health Services on Thursday reported five additional COVID-19-related hospitalizations, the largest single-day increase in weeks.

There are now 11 people hospitalized with the virus, including one in critical condition. The 10 remaining patients have a moderate illness, according to Health Services.

The county reported 29 new cases and nine recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 205.

All of Thursday’s cases involved community spread, including four individuals who were on the campus of Glens Falls and Queensbury schools.

The county has not learned of any new cases stemming from two bingo gatherings held at VFW Post 6196 in Queensbury on Sept. 21 and 28. An individual in attendance not wearing a mask later tested positive for the virus.

Those who attended the gatherings should continue to monitor for symptoms and get tested immediately if symptoms do occur.

New cases in recent days stem from community and household exposure, out-of-state travel and youth sports practices.