Warren County reports five new COVID cases

Warren County reported five new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, including three unvaccinated individuals who tested positive after attending a gathering earlier in the week.
The gathering resulted in three previous cases of COVID-19 earlier this week. All six individuals were unvaccinated, according the Warren County Health Services.
Two of the individuals who tested positive for the virus on Saturday after attending the gathering were from the Johnsburg Central School District, Health Services said.
One person tested positive for the virus after returning from international travel. The origins of the fifth case have yet to be determined, according to Health Services.
It’s the first time five people in the county tested positive for the virus in a single day since June 2.
The county reported no additional recoveries.
A total of nine people are still ill, including one person who remains hospitalized.
Saturday’s statistics
- Warren County reported five new cases, for a total of 3,514 confirmed cases. The county reported no additional recoveries, for a total of 3,437 confirmed recoveries among known cases. Nine people remain ill, including one person who was hospitalized.
- Washington County did not report.
- Saratoga and Essex counties do not report publicly on the weekends.
On Friday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 23 new cases, a positive test rate of 0.5%, which kept the weekly average at 0.4%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 0.2%, which kept the weekly average to 0.1%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 0%. The county’s weekly average is 0.1%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 1%, which increased the weekly average to 0.7%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0%. The county has a seven-day test rate is 0%.
- Statewide, 418 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 0.39%. A total of 532 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday and nine people died.
