Warren County reports five new COVID cases

Warren County reported five new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, including three unvaccinated individuals who tested positive after attending a gathering earlier in the week.

The gathering resulted in three previous cases of COVID-19 earlier this week. All six individuals were unvaccinated, according the Warren County Health Services.

Two of the individuals who tested positive for the virus on Saturday after attending the gathering were from the Johnsburg Central School District, Health Services said.

One person tested positive for the virus after returning from international travel. The origins of the fifth case have yet to be determined, according to Health Services.

It’s the first time five people in the county tested positive for the virus in a single day since June 2.

The county reported no additional recoveries.

A total of nine people are still ill, including one person who remains hospitalized.

Saturday’s statistics