Warren County reports five new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported five additional COVID-19 cases Sunday along with one additional recovery.

Health Services is monitoring nine active COVID cases as of Sunday, all of them suffering from mild illness. None are hospitalized.

The daily new case total was the highest since June 18, and none had been vaccinated.

Three of the five new cases were in quarantine before testing positive, stemming from household exposures, according to a Health Services news release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said contact tracers are finding that some unvaccinated individuals are not following COVID protocols.

"If you are sick or have any symptoms, stay home from work, don't go to gatherings and please get tested," she said. "If you are not vaccinated, wear a mask around others."

As of Sunday, 19 of 40,299 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. All three vaccines were involved with these 19 cases. A total of 17 of 19 had mild illness, while one became moderately ill and one critically ill before dying.