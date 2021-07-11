Warren County reports five new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported five additional COVID-19 cases Sunday along with one additional recovery.
Health Services is monitoring nine active COVID cases as of Sunday, all of them suffering from mild illness. None are hospitalized.
The daily new case total was the highest since June 18, and none had been vaccinated.
Three of the five new cases were in quarantine before testing positive, stemming from household exposures, according to a Health Services news release.
Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said contact tracers are finding that some unvaccinated individuals are not following COVID protocols.
"If you are sick or have any symptoms, stay home from work, don't go to gatherings and please get tested," she said. "If you are not vaccinated, wear a mask around others."
As of Sunday, 19 of 40,299 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. All three vaccines were involved with these 19 cases. A total of 17 of 19 had mild illness, while one became moderately ill and one critically ill before dying.
To learn more about the benefits of vaccination and vaccination options at the Warren County COVID Hub website, warrencountyny.gov/covidhub. This site includes information about different vaccines, and the Capital Region Vaccine Hub has additional resources: https://www.amc.edu/capitalregionvax/.
Vaccine update
- The state mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury continues to offer walk-in availability for Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID vaccines, seven days a week. Those 18 and older can get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Appointments at the site can still be scheduled, and walk-ins will be allowed on a first come, first served basis at state vaccination sites between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Check for and book appointments at state sites here: am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.
- Most local pharmacies also continue to have walk-in availability for Pfizer and/or Moderna COVID vaccines, according to Health Services.
- Health Services will hold a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic Monday, July 19, at Tannery Pond Community Center in North Creek, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. No appointments are necessary. Additional community clinics are being arranged and will be publicized when finalized. Warren County Health Services remains available for any Warren County resident, student or worker who needs vaccine. Call Health Services to discuss vaccination options, which can include clinics at home, businesses, events or organizations, at 518-761-6580.
- A total of 42,156 Warren County residents (65.6% of the county’s population, sixth highest among counties in New York state) received their first vaccine doses as of July 10, and 40,299 have been fully vaccinated. A total of 62.7% of Warren County residents have completed a vaccination series, compared to the state average of 53.7%. Find county-by-county vaccine data here: covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/covid-19-vaccine-tracker.