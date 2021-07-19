Warren County reports eight new COVID cases

Warren County reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the most in a single day in over two months.
The county now has 28 active cases — three times the caseload from a month ago, following a recent increase after weeks of decline, according to Warren County Health Services.
Three additional recoveries were reported.
The last time the county reported at least eight cases in a single day was on May 9, when nine cases were reported.
Most of the new cases involve individuals too young to be vaccinated or who have chosen not to get inoculated, according to Health Services.
Two of the cases involved area summer school programs, including one individual from the Queensbury school district. The other case involves an individual from the St. Mary’s St. Alphonsus School.
In addition, two cases involved individuals already quarantined for previous household exposures.
Several of the new cases stem from individuals who went to work, school or day camp programs while ill, potentially exposing others, Health Services said.
The increase in cases has prompted concerns that the more contagious delta variant is spreading through the county.
Health Services has requested the state to test a number of samples for the variant, responsible for increased cases throughout the country, including parts of downstate.
The variant has not been confirmed in Warren County, but Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said last week, as cases increased, it was likely spreading throughout the county.
She is urging anyone not vaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible.
“This variant is significantly more contagious. People who have not been vaccinated need to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Vaccinated and unvaccinated people are getting infected with this variant, and the vaccine will keep the vast majority of those vaccinated individuals from getting seriously ill,” she said in a statement.
The county has a pair of vaccination clinics scheduled for later this month. They include:
- July 21: Glens Falls City Park Bandstand from 5–7 p.m. during Take a Bite.
- July 23: Horicon Town Hall in Brank Lake from 5–7p.m. during Food Truck Friday.
Washington County
Six people in Washington County are ill.
The county reported one new case over the weekend along with two additional recoveries.
One person is currently hospitalized.
The county is offering a number of vaccination clinics this month. They are:
- July 22: Whitehall Municipal Center from 3–7 p.m.
- July 30: Washington County Fairground from 4–6 p.m.
- July 31: Hicks Orchard from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Saratoga County
In Saratoga County, 54 new cases were reported in the last week, according to data released by the county on Monday.
The county now updates its COVID statistics once a week.
A total of 46 people are currently ill, including two who are hospitalized, according to the data.
Saratoga Hospital reported four COVID-19-related hospitalizations on Monday, the most the hospital has seen since June 7.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.