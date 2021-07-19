Warren County reports eight new COVID cases

Warren County reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the most in a single day in over two months.

The county now has 28 active cases — three times the caseload from a month ago, following a recent increase after weeks of decline, according to Warren County Health Services.

Three additional recoveries were reported.

The last time the county reported at least eight cases in a single day was on May 9, when nine cases were reported.

Most of the new cases involve individuals too young to be vaccinated or who have chosen not to get inoculated, according to Health Services.

Two of the cases involved area summer school programs, including one individual from the Queensbury school district. The other case involves an individual from the St. Mary’s St. Alphonsus School.

In addition, two cases involved individuals already quarantined for previous household exposures.

Several of the new cases stem from individuals who went to work, school or day camp programs while ill, potentially exposing others, Health Services said.

The increase in cases has prompted concerns that the more contagious delta variant is spreading through the county.