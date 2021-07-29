Warren County reports eight new COVID cases

Warren County health officials again called on residents to take precautions against COVID-19 on Thursday after eight new residents tested positive for the virus.
A total of 44 people are now sick in the county, including three that are hospitalized. All three patients are in moderate condition, according to Warren County Health Services.
“While this increase in cases is a concern, we are hoping it serves as a wake-up call to our residents that COVID is still a threat and we need to take precautions,” Ginelle Jones, Health Services director, said in a statement.
The county reported eight additional recoveries.
Jones said most new cases the county has seen in recent weeks have stemmed from several large gatherings, including a multi-church gathering in Washington County and an outbreak involving a local nursing home.
“These cases underscore that we need to take precautions, particularly in group settings with the highly transmissible delta variant now confirmed in our community,” Jones said.
Three of Thursday’s cases involved residents at the nursing home facility that has been dealing with the outbreak in recent weeks. Health Services declined to provide the name of the facility.
The outbreak remains under investigation, but the first case diagnosed at the facility involved an unvaccinated employee, Health Services said.
Health Services is working with the facility to reduce the spread of the virus.
Two of the new cases involved individuals who were quarantined due to a previous exposure. One resident tested positive after contracting the virus from a workplace contact, Health Services said.
The remaining cases are still under investigation.
Two individuals who tested positive for the virus were fully vaccinated, bringing the number of “breakthrough” cases in the county to 45. Nearly 41,000 Warren County residents have been fully vaccinated as of Thursday.
The number of breakthrough cases has increased recently as the delta variant continues to spread, but a vast majority of those cases have involved mild or asymptomatic illness, Health Services said.
The agency is continuing to urge all residents to wear a face mask when in crowded areas and to get one of the three available COVID vaccines.
The state-run vaccination site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury closed this week, but vaccines are still widely available at local pharmacies.
Health Services is still available for in-home vaccinations or workplace clinics. For more details on how to set up an appointment call: 518-761-6580.
A vaccine clinic will be held on Friday at the Horicon Town Hall on Route 8 in Brant Lake from 5 to 7 p.m. in coordination with the Food Truck Fridays event. The Pfizer and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Additional clinics are being scheduled.
Statewide, 2,567 people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, the most recent day statewide data is available. A total of 611 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday and two people died.
