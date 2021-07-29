Warren County reports eight new COVID cases

Health Services is working with the facility to reduce the spread of the virus.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two of the new cases involved individuals who were quarantined due to a previous exposure. One resident tested positive after contracting the virus from a workplace contact, Health Services said.

The remaining cases are still under investigation.

Two individuals who tested positive for the virus were fully vaccinated, bringing the number of “breakthrough” cases in the county to 45. Nearly 41,000 Warren County residents have been fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

The number of breakthrough cases has increased recently as the delta variant continues to spread, but a vast majority of those cases have involved mild or asymptomatic illness, Health Services said.

The agency is continuing to urge all residents to wear a face mask when in crowded areas and to get one of the three available COVID vaccines.

The state-run vaccination site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury closed this week, but vaccines are still widely available at local pharmacies.

Health Services is still available for in-home vaccinations or workplace clinics. For more details on how to set up an appointment call: 518-761-6580.