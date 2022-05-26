Warren County reports decreased COVID in Glens Falls wastewater samples

Warren County Health Services found a decreased amount of COVID-19 in wastewater samples for the second straight week.

However, Health Services did say that while levels are equal to the ones seen in mid-March, they are still considered at a threshold of "quantifiable detection."

This equates to high rates of COVID-19 transmission in the community, according to the Health Services report.

Warren County Health Services reported 49 new COVID cases on Thursday, 14 of which stemmed from at-home test results.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in Warren County is 8.5%.

There are 13 county residents hospitalized, two more than Wednesday's report from Health Services.

Glens Falls Hospital has 26 COVID patients in-house, with none in the ICU as of Thursday, according to hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew.

Washington County

As of Thursday, there were 23 positive COVID cases out of 336 administered tests in the county, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the county is 7.3%.

County data has not been updated since Friday, May 20, at which point the county reported 109 active COVID cases, with 21 patients hospitalized from the virus.

Saratoga County

There are currently 486 active COVID cases in Saratoga County, according to the Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the county is 14.1%.

Capital Region/statewide/nationwide

There are 188 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals, 12 fewer than Wednesday's report, according to Warren County Health Services.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the region is 10.6%, according to state data.

Statewide, that rate is 7.7%.

Nationwide, the seven-day rolling average of daily cases is 101,130 — a 18.8% increase from the previous average of 85,143, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

