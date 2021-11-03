Warren County reports death of unvaccinated resident in their 50s from COVID

Warren County Health Services on Wednesday reported the death from COVID-19 of an unvaccinated resident in their 50s.

The person had a history of health issues and had lived at home before becoming ill. The individual died at a hospital, according to a news release. County officials offered their condolences to the person’s loved ones.

Warren County picked up 25 new cases and 19 recoveries. The number of active cases stands at 265. A total of eight people are hospitalized, which is one less than Tuesday. All of them were considered moderately ill, according to Health Services.

Glens Falls Hospital reported 24 COVID-related hospitalizations, including three patients in the intensive care unit. Six people are out of isolation.

Three Warren County residents are moderately ill outside of the hospital. The remaining individuals have a mild illness, Health Services said.

All of the new cases, involved community spread of the virus and one was person who had been on a Warren County public school campus. Find more information about school cases here: https://schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov.

Check back at poststar.com for updates.

