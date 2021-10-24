Warren County reports death of unvaccinated person in their 40s from COVID

Warren County Health Services on Sunday reported the death of an unvaccinated person in their 40s from COVID-19.

The person did not have a significant history of health issues before contracting COVID-19 according to a news release.

“The Warren County Board of Supervisors offers our thoughts and prayers to those who have lost loved ones during this pandemic," said Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a news release. "Sadly we have seen in recent months that COVID-19 does not just affect older people. Our vaccination data shows that getting vaccinated significantly helps protect those who contract the coronavirus from serious illness no matter your age."

Warren County has four clinics scheduled this week for first doses and booster doses. There will be one on Monday at North Warren Central School from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Pfizer booster doses and first doses are being offered.

There will be two clinics on Tuesday — from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Glens Falls Middle School. Pfizer booster doses and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available. There will be boosters and first and second doses offered of all three vaccines at the Warren County Municipal Center COVID testing trailer from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

There will be another clinic on Wednesday at the Warren County Municipal Center COVID testing trailer from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. only the Pfizer booster doses are being offered.

Warren County Health Services reported 31 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 41 recoveries. Health Services is monitoring 296 active COVID cases as of Sunday. A total of 284 of them involve mild illness.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 6 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.