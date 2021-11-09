Warren County reports death of person in 60s from COVID-19

“We are saddened to once again share with you that we join in mourning for our community the loss of another of our friends and neighbors, and we ask that you keep all of those struggling during these difficult times in your thoughts and prayers,” said Rachel Seeber, Chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a news release. “As we have shared before with our residents, our most vulnerable residents continue to be the most at-risk from COVID-19 and we encourage you to look into getting a booster shot if you are eligible.”