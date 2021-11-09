 Skip to main content
Warren County reports death of person in 60s from COVID-19

Warren County Health Services on Tuesday reported the death of a person in their 60s from COVID-19.

The resident, who was vaccinated, had lived at home and had a history of health issues before becoming ill.

“We are saddened to once again share with you that we join in mourning for our community the loss of another of our friends and neighbors, and we ask that you keep all of those struggling during these difficult times in your thoughts and prayers,” said Rachel Seeber, Chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a news release. “As we have shared before with our residents, our most vulnerable residents continue to be the most at-risk from COVID-19 and we encourage you to look into getting a booster shot if you are eligible.”

The county reported 48 new cases and 24 recoveries. The number of active cases stands at 365. Nine people are hospitalized, which is three less than Monday. All patients were considered moderately ill, according to Health Services.

Two of Tuesday’s cases involved residents of a nursing home, the remainder stemmed from community spread.

Check back for updates.

