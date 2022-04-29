Warren County reports COVID-related death

Warren County Health Services on Friday reported the COVID-related death of a resident in their 60s.

The vaccinated individual died in the hospital and lived at home before contracting the virus.

Warren County officials offered their deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

The Washington and Warren County public health departments announced on Friday that both counties are once again listed as "high" COVID-level communities by the CDC standards.

The CDC recently released a new tool for monitoring the impact of COVID on the health and health care systems on a county-by-county basis nationwide. The COVID-19 by county tool allows the user to select the location by state and county and identifies the county by community level consisting of three categories: low, medium and high, and provides prevention steps by level.

Strategies from the CDC for high COVID-level communities include wearing a mask indoors in public; staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines; getting tested if you have symptoms; taking additional precautions as necessary.

Health Services also reported 74 new cases, bringing the total in the county over the past five days up to 309.

Seven residents with COVID are currently in the hospital.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew reported 11 COVID patients on Friday, with one person in the ICU.

Washington County

The Washington County Public Health Department reported a total of 145 active COVID cases, an increase of 54 since the last report on April 22.

Five residents are currently hospitalized.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 8.7% on Friday, not including home tests.

State/nationwide

As of Friday, 146 patients were ill with COVID in Capital Region hospitals, seven more than Thursday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate across the state was at 6.9%, and the national rate was at 6.2.%.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

