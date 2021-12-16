Warren County reports COVID-related death of a teen

Warren County Health Services reported Thursday that a resident in their late teens died of COVID.

The statement released by the county said the individual lived at home and was not vaccinated prior to being hospitalized.

Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber reminded residents COVID can affect anyone.

“We join our community in mourning the heartbreaking loss of this young person and ask that you keep their loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. This is a very sad reminder that COVID-19 affects all ages, and that we need to do all that we can to protect our loved ones, particularly those most vulnerable, as we battle this ongoing winter surge of infections,” Seeber said in the news release.

Warren County also reported 48 new COVID cases and 29 recoveries Thursday.

Of the new cases reported, 21 involve fully vaccinated individuals.

Health Services is now monitoring 453 active cases, with 435 involving mild illness.

The report stated 14 residents are currently hospitalized. One patient is critically ill, the remainder are experiencing moderate illness.

Eleven of the residents in the hospital are unvaccinated including the critically ill person, according to the county report.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew said the hospital had 29 COVID patients on Thursday, with one in the ICU.

Health Services has recorded 1,710 breakthrough cases out of the 45,675 fully vaccinated Warren County residents.

The county's seven-day rolling positivity rate is at 8.1%.

The New York state mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury has vaccines, including boosters and pediatric vaccines, being offered Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

This site will offer COVID-19 testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Warren County Health Services will hold the following free COVID-19 vaccination booster/first dose clinics in the coming days, with registration required through online links posted at https://warrencountyny.gov/covidhub/ unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, Dec. 16, Warren County Municipal Center, noon to 2 p.m., Moderna booster doses. (Registration link posted)

Tuesday, Dec. 21, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Registration links posted)

Tuesday, Dec. 28 Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Registration not yet open)

Washington County

The Washington County Public Health Department reported 47 new cases and 38 recoveries on Wednesday.

Of the cases recorded, 19 involve fully vaccinated individuals.

The report from the health department stated 10 residents are currently hospitalized.

Washington County is now monitoring 323 active cases, with 1,319 "persons under monitoring."

The Public Health Department reported 36,987 residents have been vaccinated with 1,053 breakthrough cases recorded. Nine of those cases have resulted in death.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 9.1% on Wednesday.

The Washington County Public Health Department held the second #VaxToSchool event at the Greenwich Central School District on Wednesday. This event was part of a statewide initiative to vaccinate children over 5 years old.

