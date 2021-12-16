Warren County reports COVID death of a teen

Warren County Health Services reported Thursday that a resident in their late teens died of COVID.
The statement released by the county said the individual lived at home and was not vaccinated prior to being hospitalized.
Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber reminded residents COVID can affect anyone.
“We join our community in mourning the heartbreaking loss of this young person and ask that you keep their loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. This is a very sad reminder that COVID-19 affects all ages, and that we need to do all that we can to protect our loved ones, particularly those most vulnerable, as we battle this ongoing winter surge of infections,” Seeber said in the news release.