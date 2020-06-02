Warren County reports another nursing home death to coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A hospitalized nursing home resident has died of coronavirus, Warren County Health Services said Tuesday.

“We would like to pass on our deepest condolences to this person's loved ones,” county officials said in a press release.

The person was the 33rd death due to COVID-19 in Warren County.

There is only one county resident hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon. That person is in critical condition. There is no one in critical condition outside of the hospital.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.