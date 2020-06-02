You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Warren County reports another nursing home death to coronavirus
0 comments
alert

Warren County reports another nursing home death to coronavirus

Warren County Municipal Center

Another nursing home resident in Warren County has died.

 Adam Colver file photo,

A hospitalized nursing home resident has died of coronavirus, Warren County Health Services said Tuesday.

“We would like to pass on our deepest condolences to this person's loved ones,” county officials said in a press release.

The person was the 33rd death due to COVID-19 in Warren County.

There is only one county resident hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon. That person is in critical condition. There is no one in critical condition outside of the hospital.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News