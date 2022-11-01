Warren County reports another COVID-related death

Warren County Health Services reported another COVID-related death on Tuesday.

This person was in their 60s and died at a hospital after contracting the virus while living at home. This person had been vaccinated, but had not received a booster dose, according to the report.

The county also reported 23 new cases on Tuesday including six home tests and 14 new cases from Monday.

Glens Falls Hospital reported 13 COVID patients on Tuesday morning, with one in the ICU. According to the Warren County report, eight of the patients are county residents.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was down to 6.3%.

"Warren County Health Services is advising residents of a recent increase in COVID-19 infections, and reminding residents that when feeling any symptoms of illness they should stay home and get a COVID-19 test. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased to their highest levels since April," an Oct. 24 update from the county stated.

As of Oct. 27, the CDC has decreased the county's COVID community risk level from high to medium.

Washington County

According to statewide data on Tuesday, out of the 70 test results recorded in Washington County on Monday, only seven positive tests were identified.

The county's seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 7.2%.

Statewide

On Tuesday, 73 COVID-related deaths were reported from Oct. 29 to 31.

"With the holidays right around the corner, I urge New Yorkers to remain vigilant and to use all available tools to keep themselves, their loved ones and their communities safe and healthy," Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Tuesday. "Be sure to stay up to date on vaccine doses, and test before gatherings or travel. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options."

Out of the 37,460 test results reported in New York on Tuesday, 2,807 new cases were recorded.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 5.9%.