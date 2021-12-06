 Skip to main content
Warren County reports another COVID-related death

Warren County Health Services on Monday reported another death in a COVID-19 case. 

The individual was in their 70s and lived at home prior to contracting the virus and dying in the hospital. The person was not vaccinated, according to the report. 

Health Services and the Warren County Board of Supervisors offered their condolences to the loved ones of the deceased. 

The county reported 26 new COVID cases Monday and 12 recoveries.

Hospitalizations have gone down since the last report on Sunday, making the number of patients 18, with three individuals who are critically ill and the remainder experiencing moderate illness. Thirteen of the hospitalizations involve unvaccinated individuals, according to the news release. 

Warren County continues to see some of the highest test positivity rates in the state, the report said. The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county was at 9.5% as of Monday.

Health Services is currently monitoring 550 active cases, with 529 individuals experiencing mild illness. 

