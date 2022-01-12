Warren County reports another COVID-related death

Warren County Health Services reported another COVID-related death on Wednesday.

The resident, who was vaccinated, was in their 80s and lived at home before becoming ill with COVID and dying at the hospital, according to the report.

Health Services and the Warren County Board of Supervisors offered their condolences to the loved ones of the deceased resident, in a news release Wednesday.

Warren County Health Services also continued to see record numbers of positive COVID case numbers on Wednesday.

The county reported an additional 320 cases and 86 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 1,622. A total of 1,605 individuals are experiencing mild illness.

As of Wednesday, the county had nine residents in the hospital, with two critically ill patients. Health Services said eight individuals are moderately ill outside of the hospital.

Eight out of nine of the hospitalized residents have been vaccinated and two have received booster doses of the COVID vaccine.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew said the hospital currently has 23 COVID patients, with two in the ICU and seven now off isolation.

The county's seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 17.3%, compared to the Capital Region's rate of 19.5%.

Washington County

The Washington County Public Health Department reported 124 new COVID cases and 128 recoveries on Tuesday.

County health officials said in a report on Wednesday that 17 residents are currently hospitalized.

According to the health department staff, cases are still being processed as the county continues to see an "extreme surge in new cases." Washington County had 307 active COVID cases with 1,726 people under monitoring.

On Wednesday morning, the #Nysvaccinetracker indicated 38,019 Washington County residents have received the complete vaccine series and 40,508 have received one dose of the COVID vaccine.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 17%.

The county will hold a #Vaxtoschool clinic in Whitehall on Thursday. The clinic will be held at the Whitehall Central School and will offer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to all eligible children ages 5-18. Register on the website at washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus

Saratoga County

The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services reported a total of 3,561 active cases on Wednesday afternoon, an increase of 764 since the last report.

According to the county's online COVID data dashboard, 57 residents are currently hospitalized.

Of the hospitalized patients, 26 have not been fully vaccinated, one fully vaccinated patient is not eligible for a booster shot and 24 patients are eligible for the booster but have not received it. The remaining six are fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID.

The website indicated 230 unvaccinated residents have died from COVID. This includes 19 fully vaccinated residents who were not yet eligible for a booster, 30 residents who were eligible for a booster but did not receive one. One fully vaccinated and boosted resident has died.

