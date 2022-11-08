Warren County reports another COVID-related death

Warren County announced an additional COVID-related death in a weekly COVID data update released on Monday.

The person in their 60s died at the hospital on Oct. 31. The individual was vaccinated and lived at home prior to contracting the virus, according to the report.

The county also reported 144 new cases from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, including 53 home tests.

Hospitalizations continue to rise in the area with seven new Warren County residents admitted, making the total now 14. Glens Falls Hospital reported 21 COVID patients on Tuesday morning, with one in the ICU.

According to the report, the county has recorded 90 new cases in the past five days.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 6.2% on Monday.

In the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's most recent "community COVID-19 risk” update on Nov. 3, Warren County was deemed to have a medium community level.

Warren County Health Services' next COVID-19 booster clinic is on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Registration is required and will be posted on the county's website when available.

Washington County

Washington County last reported 51 active COVID cases on Saturday, when the data was last updated.

According to state data, out of the 73 test results reported on Monday, only three positive cases were identified in Washington County.

The CDC's COVID-19 "Community Level" for Washington County remains at medium, but "Community Transmission Level" is still deemed high.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was down to 4.4% on Tuesday.

Statewide

Last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul launched a new public awareness campaign featuring New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett speaking directly to New Yorkers about three viruses, respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, flu and COVID-19, all now circulating in the state with similar symptoms and the potential to cause serious illness.

"With the weather cooling and with winter just around the corner, I urge New Yorkers to remain vigilant and use all available tools to keep themselves and loved ones in their communities safe and healthy," Hochul said. "Be sure to stay up to date on vaccine doses, and test before gatherings or travel. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options."

On Tuesday, out of the 42,723 test results recorded in New York, 3,321 new COVID cases were identified in the state.

The total of state residents in the hospital is now 2,948, after 1,060 new patients were admitted on Tuesday.