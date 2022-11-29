Warren County reports another COVID death

1. Stay up-to-date with the latest booster shots.

2. Tell guests to stay home if they are felling sick, even if they do not have a fever.

3. Ask guests to take a home COVID test before arriving.

4. Make your gathering a bit smaller to reduce potential exposure

5. Encourage guests with weakened immune systems to wear a mask.

6. When possible increase air ventilation with outside air.

7. After the festivities monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID and test if you feel sick.

Washington County

On Tuesday, the Washington County Department of Public Health reported a total of 41 active cases.

The county also reported three residents in the hospital.

Washington County's current COVID community level, according to the CDC is low, but the transmission level remains substantial.

The CDC recommends use of COVID-19 Community Levels to determine the impact of COVID on communities and to take action. The CDC also provides Transmission Levels, known as Community Transmission, to describe the amount of COVID-19 spread within each county. Health care facilities use Transmission Levels to determine infection control interventions, according to the Center for Disease Control website.