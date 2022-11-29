Warren County reports another COVID death

Warren County Health Services reported the COVID-related death of a resident in their 80s on Monday night.
A county news release stated the individual died on Nov. 23 after being hospitalized with the virus. The person was vaccinated and lived at home prior to becoming ill.
The county also reported 71 new positive COVID cases, including 19 from home tests, between Nov. 22 and Nov. 28.
Glens Falls Hospital had a total of 19 cases on Tuesday morning with two in the ICU. Nine Warren County residents are currently hospitalized with COVID.
The seven-day rolling positivity rate was down to 3.9%.
According to the last report from the Centers for Disease Control on Thursday, Warren County's current COVID community level is low.
Washington County
On Tuesday, the Washington County Department of Public Health reported a total of 41 active cases.
The county also reported three residents in the hospital.
Washington County's current COVID community level, according to the CDC is low, but the transmission level remains substantial.
The CDC recommends use of COVID-19 Community Levels to determine the impact of COVID on communities and to take action. The CDC also provides Transmission Levels, known as Community Transmission, to describe the amount of COVID-19 spread within each county. Health care facilities use Transmission Levels to determine infection control interventions, according to the Center for Disease Control website.
Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, Warren County and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-903-9937 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.