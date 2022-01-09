Warren County reports another COVID death Sunday

Warren County Health Services reported the COVID-related death of a resident in their 70s on Sunday.

The county stated this individual had not been vaccinated and lived at home before contracting the virus and dying in the hospital.

Health Services and the Warren County Board of Supervisors offered their condolences to the loved ones of the deceased, in a news release.

Warren County Health Services also reported 190 new COVID cases and 191 recoveries on Sunday.

Of the new cases reported, 96 involved fully vaccinated residents.

The county is now monitoring 1,415 active cases.

The county stated the number of hospitalized cases decreased Sunday, with a total of 13 residents in the hospital. One vaccinated patient is critically ill. Overall, six of the 13 patients have been vaccinated.

Health Services has recorded 2,858 breakthrough cases out of the 47,105 fully vaccinated residents. According to the report, 50,684 residents have received one dose of the COVID vaccine, including 1,480 children in the county.

Appointments are open for Warren County Health Services’ next COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Registration for Warren County clinics is required through online links posted at https://warrencountyny.gov/covidhub/ unless otherwise noted.

Health Services is also making plans for school and pediatric vaccination clinics in the coming weeks.

Upcoming Warren County Health Services clinics:

Tuesday, Jan. 11, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna booster and first doses, Johnson & Johnson booster, Pfizer booster and first dose. (Registration links posted)

Tuesday, Jan. 18, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna booster doses. (Registration not yet open)

Tuesday, Jan. 25, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., vaccines to be determined. (Registration not yet open)

In addition, the New York state mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall has Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters and pediatric vaccines, that are being offered Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The county’s seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 18.2% on Sunday.

Saratoga County

The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services reported a total of 2,797 active COVID cases on Friday.

Before the weekend, a total of 56 Saratoga County residents were being hospitalized.

Public Health Services has recorded 226 deaths in cases involving unvaccinated residents, 19 deaths of fully vaccinated residents who were not yet eligible for a booster, 29 deaths involving fully vaccinated residents who were eligible for a booster but did not receive one, and one resident dying after being fully vaccinated and receiving a booster dose of the COVID vaccine.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the county was at 19.9% Friday, according to the county’s website.

Washington County

The Washington County Public Health Department last updated its COVID data on Friday night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.