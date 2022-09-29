Warren County reports an uptick in COVID cases

Warren County Health Services announced this week there has been a recent increase in area COVID cases and hospitalizations.

“The seven-day average of new infections in Warren County has increased 63% in two weeks, while hospitalizations more than doubled during the same time period,” the county’s release stated.

On Thursday, the county reported 41 new COVID cases and a total of 164 in the last five days.

Eleven residents are currently hospitalized.

The seven-day rolling positivity average was at 7.1%.

The county said even though the most recent COVID strains are resulting in less serious symptoms, the “elderly, those with health issues or immunocompromising conditions continue to be susceptible to serious illness.”

“Our recent COVID-19 infections have had an impact on school activities in our region already. Please think about the vulnerable people in your life, and the impact your illness can have on others, and stay home if you feel sick,” said Ginelle Jones, director of Health Services.

Washington County

According to statewide data on Thursday, 18 new COVID cases were recorded on Wednesday out of the 219 test results reported.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 8.6%.

The county last reported 103 active cases on Sept. 23.