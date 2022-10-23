Warren County reports additional COVID death

Warren County Health Services on Sunday reported an additional Warren County resident death from COVID-19.

The death occurred on Thursday, according to a county announcement.

An individual in their 80s who lived at home before becoming ill died in a hospital. This person had been vaccinated.

There have been 136 COVID-related deaths since April 2020.

From Oct. 16 through Saturday, Oct. 22, the county reported 206 new COVID cases, 69 from home tests. There were two hospitalizations.

The seven-day average test positivity for the county stands at 8.9%.

Warren County's rolling five-day average of new cases was 30.2 as of Saturday.

There were 181 patients ill with COVID-19 in Capital Region hospitals as of Wednesday, eight more more than the last New York state update.

A limited number of free COVID-19 home test kits remain available for the public at Warren County Municipal Center (DMV and Human Services buildings entrances), town halls around Warren County, and City Hall in Glens Falls. They can be picked up at Warren County’s complex Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition, this New York state website can help residents find the nearest location for a PCR test: coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you.

For those who are unable to get a test elsewhere, Warren County Health Services continues to operate a COVID-19 testing site at the county Municipal Center that is in operation weekdays, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The site is open, by appointment only, to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties.

Those with questions can call Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580 or log on to warrencountyny.gov/covidhub.

For the CDC’s most recent "community COVID-19 risk” update on Thursday, Warren County was deemed to have "high" community levels of COVID-19, with other Capital Region counties at medium or high risk.

High levels include recommendations for residents to wear masks in indoor public places, and avoid non-essential indoor public activities where a person could be exposed to COVID-19 if the person is at high risk of getting very sick.

New York state wastewater sampling at the Glens Falls wastewater treatment plant continues to show "substantial to high" COVID prevalence, and the most recent sampling on Oct. 13 found a slight increase, according to county information.

County officials ask that positive home test results be reported remotely via Warren County’s web portal: warrencountyny.gov/COVIDHomeTestReport.

Warren County residents who have a COVID-19 diagnosis from a home test or test at a medical facility or pharmacy can also refer to this New York state website for guidance: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/isolation. In addition, Warren County Health Services has begun additional outreach to those who are newly diagnosed with COVID-19 to ensure they have access to information and resources as needed, officials said.

Health Services' next COVID-19 vaccine clinic is scheduled for Tuesday. The Moderna bivalent booster will be available.

Washington County

As of Friday, there were a total of 57 active known COVID-19 cases in Washington County that have been reported through official channels (labs, official testing sites, county's "At Home" portal), officials reported.

Of the 57 active cases, 11 are currently hospitalized.

The CDC's COVID-19 "Community Level" for Washington County remains medium, and the CDC COVID-19 "Community Transmission Level" remains high.

Community Transmission Level refers to measures of the presence and spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. COVID-19 "Community Level" refers to the measures of the impact of COVID-19 in terms of hospitalizations and health care system strain, while accounting for transmission in the community.

"We continue to see a steady stream of new cases reported throughout the week and strongly encourage everyone to continue to be vigilant for signs, symptoms and taking the appropriate measures to protect yourself and others from COVID-19," the county stated on its washingtoncountyny.gov website.