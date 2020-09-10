Warren County reports additional COVID-19 case

Warren County Health Services reported one additional COVID-19 positive case on Thursday.

The case stems from a person who contracted the virus at a workplace outside of the county that has confirmed several infections. The workplace and county were not disclosed.

The county also announced two recoveries as of Thursday and are monitoring 10 active cases with mild illness reported. No hospitalizations are associated with the 10 cases. Warren County has reported a total of 312 confirmed cases.

Statewide, seven fatalities were reported on Thursday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The state also reported 757 new cases from 76,813 tests on Wednesday. The infection rate remained less than 1% (.98%) for the 34th consecutive day. Statewide, 482 hospitalizations were reported.

"New Yorkers are the ones who have flattened the curve," Gov. Cuomo said. "Thanks to their hard work, for 34 straight days, our infection rate has remained below one percent. We have conducted over 9 million tests to date - that's more per capita than any other state in the country and more than most countries on the globe. But we cannot go backwards — we must keep up the hard work and wear our masks, wash our hands and socially distance."

