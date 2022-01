Warren County Health Services reported a COVID-related death on Wednesday.

The county stated a resident in their 70s, who lived at home before contracting the virus, died at the hospital.

The person was not vaccinated, according to the report.

Health Services and the Warren County Board of Supervisors offered their deepest condolences to the family and friends of this resident, in a news release.

