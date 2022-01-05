Warren County reports a new COVID-related death

Warren County Health Services reported a COVID-related death on Wednesday.

The county stated a resident in their 70s, who lived at home before contracting the virus, died at the hospital.

The person was not vaccinated, according to the report.

Health Services and the Warren County Board of Supervisors offered their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the resident, in a news release.

Health Services also reported an additional 127 COVID cases and 31 recoveries.

Of the new cases, 70 involved fully vaccinated residents.

The county is now monitoring 1,084 active cases, with 1,062 of them involving mild illness.

The report stated 12 residents are currently hospitalized, with six of the 12 patients unvaccinated. Two patients are in the ICU.

The county also reported 10 residents are moderately ill outside of the hospital.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew reported a total of 21 COVID cases, with four critically ill patients and five off isolation, which means they are ill, but no longer quarantined.

Health Services has recorded 2,639 breakthrough cases out of the 46,946 fully vaccinated residents. As of Wednesday, 50,512 Warren County residents, including 1,438 under the age of 11, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 15.7%.

Warren County Health Services continues to see the majority of new COVID-19 cases stemming from household/family exposures, exposures from gatherings, and contact at workplaces.

The highly transmissible omicron variant has been confirmed in recent Warren County cases, and is believed responsible for the recent significant increase in infections.

Saratoga County

The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services reported a total of 2,147 active cases on Wednesday.

The county currently has 56 residents in the hospital.

The Saratoga County COVID dashboard website now includes data on the rates of vaccinated residents who have not received booster doses of the vaccine and become ill and/or died and those who have received booster doses.

The website reported 36 of the hospitalized residents are not fully vaccinated, two are fully vaccinated and not yet eligible for a booster shot, with the remaining 19 patients fully vaccinated and eligible for a booster but had not received one.

Saratoga County has recorded 221 deaths of residents who were not fully vaccinated, 19 deaths of residents who were fully vaccinated but not eligible for a booster shot, 27 fully vaccinated residents who were eligible but did not receive the booster, and one death involving a fully vaccinated individual who had received a booster dose.

As of Wednesday, the seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 16.7%.

Washington County

The Washington County Public Health Department last reported COVID data on Monday night.

