Warren County reports a new COVID-19 death

Warren County Health Services reported a death due to COVID-19 on Friday.

This is the county's 118th death since April 2020.

The deceased individual was in their 70s and was vaccinated, according to Warren County Health Services.

In Warren County, as of Friday, there are 33 new cases of COVID-19 infection. There have been 151 new cases over the last five days.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the county is 6.4%.

Glens Falls Hospital has 14 total patients with COVID-19, and there are three in the ICU, according to hospital spokesman Ray Agnew.

According to the state vaccine tracker, 75.88% of Warren County's population, or 48,926 residents, have been fully vaccinated. A total of 53,864 residents have had at least one vaccine dose. The county's population is approximately 64,480.

Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins announced Friday that the city has received additional free COVID-19 test kits from the Warren County Health Department. The public can pick them up in the Glens Falls City Hall lobby during 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. City Hall will be closed for Presidents Day on Monday.

Washington County

As of Thursday, there were a total of 79 active COVID-19 cases reported, according to Washington County Public Health. Of that 79, there are four who are currently hospitalized.

The county's seven-day rolling positivity rate has stayed at 5.4%.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county remains at 84, according county health data.

COVID-19 test kits are available for pickup at these facilities in Washington County, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.:

Washington County Municipal Center (Building B entrance)

Washington County Public Health Department

According to the state vaccine tracker, out of the 61,828 residents in Washington County, 40,181 are fully vaccinated.

Statewide

As of Thursday, 4,847 New York residents have tested positive from 186,104 administered tests.

There have been 3,718 new confirmed cases throughout the state.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at (518) 681 7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.