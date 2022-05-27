Warren County reports a lower five-day average of daily COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 44 new COVID cases on Friday, eight of which stemmed from at-home tests.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in Warren County has lowered to 8%, according to Health Services.

There are currently 14 county residents hospitalized, one more than Thursday's report.

The average number of new cases per day in the last five days is 45.8, which is lower than the beginning of the month.

Glens Falls has 27 COVID patients in-house as of Friday, with one in the ICU, according to hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew.

Washington County

As of Friday, Washington County reported 119 active COVID cases, with 11 residents hospitalized.

State data shows that as of Friday, there were 27 new COVID cases out of 378 administered tests.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the county is 7.7%, according to state data.

Saratoga County

As of Friday, the Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services updated its COVID data to show 311 active cases, and 28 residents currently hospitalized.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the county is 12.4%.

There were 100 new positive cases on Friday out of 1,060 administered tests in Saratoga County, according to state data.

Capital Region/statewide

There are currently 175 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals, 13 fewer than Thursday's report.

There are currently 409 new cases out of 4,999 administered tests in the Capital Region as of Friday, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the region is 10.2%, while that rate statewide is 7.4%.

As of Friday, out of 125,007 administered tests statewide, there were 8,543 new COVID cases.

