Warren County reports a decrease in active COVID cases

On Monday, Warren County Health Services reported 126 new COVID cases and 320 recoveries making the total number of active cases 963.

Four more residents have been hospitalized. According to the report, 15 individuals are in the hospital, with 10 of them being vaccinated and one in critical condition.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew reported a total of 33 COVID patients with one currently in the ICU.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was 16.4% on Monday.

According to the New York state vaccination data, 50,985 Warren County residents have received one dose of the COVID vaccine and 47,420 residents have received the complete vaccine series.

Vaccine information

Upcoming Warren County Health Services vaccine clinics for the general public will be held on Tuesday afternoons/evenings at Warren County Municipal Center until further notice. Find details and registration links at warren-county-ny-covid-19-warrencountyny.hub.arcgis.com/pages/vaccines.

The New York state mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall offers Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters and pediatric vaccines, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Find details here: https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

Medical practices and pharmacies are also offering pediatric vaccinations. Find more information on guidelines and pediatric vaccine availability here: covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/covid-19-vaccines-children-and-adolescents.

Washington County

The Washington County Department of Public Health last updated COVID data on Saturday.

According to New York state data, Washington County now has 40,695 residents who have received one dose of the COVID vaccine and 38,147 residents have completed the vaccine series.

State data also indicated 76 additional cases in Washington County were recorded on Sunday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 16.3%.

Vaccine information:

Weekly booster clinics held at 1153 Burgoyne Ave in Fort Edward.

Tuesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Pfizer booster (Age 16+), Moderna booster (Age 18+)

Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Pfizer booster (Age 16+), Moderna booster (Age 18+)

Jan. 25, - 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Pfizer booster (Age 16+), Moderna booster (Age 18+)

Jan. 27, - 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Pfizer booster (Age 16+), Moderna booster (Age 18+).

Saratoga County

The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services has not updated the COVID data dashboard website since Friday.

According to New York state data, 346 new COVID cases were reported in Saratoga County on Sunday.

State vaccine records reflect, 168,510 residents have completed the vaccine series and 181,990 county residents have received one dose of the COVID vaccine.

Statewide

According to the New York COVID-19 testing tracker, out of the 204,126 New Yorkers tested on Sunday, 26,772 tests were positive.

As of Sunday, the state reported a total of 11,751 COVID patients hospitalized statewide, with 1,602 in the ICU.

