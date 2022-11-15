Warren County reports a COVID-related death

Warren County Health Services announced an additional COVID-related death on Monday.

The resident in their 90s died on Nov. 7 in a skilled nursing facility. The report did not indicate if the individual was vaccinated against COVID.

The county also reported a total of 117 new COVID cases from Nov. 8 to Nov. 14, including 35 positives from home tests.

As of Monday, Warren County indicated 13 residents were hospitalized, with one patient in the ICU. Glens Falls Hospital reported a total of 24 COVID patients, with two in the ICU on Tuesday morning.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was down to 4.7% on Monday.

A limited number of free COVID home test kits are available for the public at the Warren County Municipal Center, DMV and Human Services buildings entrances, town halls around Warren County, as well as Glens Falls City Hall. Tests can be picked up at the Warren County’s complex Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For those who are unable to get a test elsewhere, Warren County Health Services continues to operate a testing site at Warren County Municipal Center, open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The site is open, by appointment only, to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties.

Washington County

According to New York state data, out of the 82 test results reported in Washington County on Monday, only five new COVID cases were identified.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 3.8%.

Washington County has COVID home test kits for pickup at the Washington County Municipal Center, Building B entrance, or at the Washington County Public Health Department in Fort Edward, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Statewide

"As families prepare to gather to celebrate the holidays, I urge New Yorkers to remain vigilant and use all available tools to keep themselves and loved ones in their communities safe and healthy," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement on Tuesday. "Be sure to stay up to date on vaccine doses, and test before gatherings or travel. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options."

From Friday to Monday, 69 deaths related to COVID were reported throughout the state.

Of the 40,564 test results received on Tuesday, 3,131 new COVID cases were identified.