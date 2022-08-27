Warren County reports a COVID-related death

Warren County Health Services on Thursday reported the 130th COVID-related death.

According to the county, the resident was in their 80s and lived at home before becoming ill with the virus and dying at the hospital.

Additionally, Warren County recorded 22 new COVID cases on Tuesday, 15 on Wednesday and 18 on Thursday, with two residents in the hospital.

At the time of the last report, the county had recorded 96 new cases over the past five days.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 6.9%.

According to statewide data, Warren County had 22 new positive cases identified on Friday out of 303 test results recorded.

Warren County Health Services has a Moderna and Pfizer booster clinic on Tuesday at the Warren County Municipal Center, between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Washington County

According to New York state COVID data, 11 new cases were recorded on Friday out of the 239 test results received.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 7.4%.

COVID at-home test kits are available to be picked up at Washington County facilities in Fort Edward on Monday through Friday during business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They are at the Washington County Municipal Center (Building B entrance) and the Washington County Public Health Department.

Saratoga County

On Friday, Saratoga County reported a total of 128 active COVID cases, with nine residents in the hospital.

According to state data, 49 new cases were recorded on Friday out of the 526 test results collected.

Since last Friday, the county has recorded 269 new cases.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 9.2%.

Statewide

On Friday, 4,170 new COVID cases were identified in New York, out of the 63,834 test results received.

According to CDC data, 91.9% of the state has received at least one dose of the vaccine and 78.4% of residents have completed the vaccine series.

The state reported 2,368 patients in the hospital on Thursday, with 240 in the ICU.