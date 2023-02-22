On Tuesday night, Warren County Health Services reported the COVID-related death of a vaccinated resident in their 60s at the hospital on Feb. 15.

Hospital numbers at Glens Falls Hospital are steadily increasing, with a total of 17 COVID patients on Wednesday morning and two people in the ICU.

Warren County also reported six new COVID cases recorded on Tuesday and 20 on Wednesday.

Over the past five days, the county has recorded 81 new cases.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 5.3% on Wednesday.

In the most recent update from the federal Centers for Disease Control on Thursday, Warren County was deemed to have a medium COVID community level. See the CDC website for the suggestions for living in a medium-level area.

Washington County

According to New York state COVID data on Wednesday, of the 168 test results reported in Washington County, 34 new cases were identified.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 8.1%.

Statewide

Across New York, 1,941 new COVID cases were identified on Wednesday out of the 40,785 test results collected.

Statewide hospitalization were down by 56, making the total 2,006 with 211 in the ICU, 25 fewer than Tuesday.

The state's seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 4.3%.