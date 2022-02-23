Warren County reports a COVID-related death

Warren County Health Services reported an additional COVID-related death on Wednesday.

The resident was in their 60s and unvaccinated. The individual lived at home before being hospitalized this week.

Health Services and the Warren County Board of Supervisors offered their condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.

The county also reported 28 new COVID cases on Wednesday, 14 of which stem from at-home test kits.

Three residents are currently hospitalized, with one in critical condition. This is the lowest number of hospitalizations since Sept. 9, 2021, the county report stated.

There are currently 12 COVID patients in Glens Falls Hospital, with one in ICU, according to spokesman Ray Agnew.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 5.8% on Wednesday.

Warren County Office of Emergency Services has distributed thousands of home COVID test kits to towns in Warren County and the city of Glens Falls for free distribution. Check with town halls for availability.

In addition, test kits are being distributed through most Stewart’s Shops in Warren County, the exceptions being the Glen Street and Broad Street stores in Glens Falls, due to traffic concerns.

Saratoga County

The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services reported a total of 190 active cases on Tuesday, with 19 residents in the hospital.

Of the hospitalized cases, seven are not vaccinated and the remaining 12 have received the COVID vaccine.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate has fallen to 3.7%.

The county has recorded a total of 317 deaths related to COVID, with 77% involving unvaccinated residents.

Statewide

On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an additional 39 #vaxforkids sites across the state.

“Our #VaxForKids program and other community-based vaccination efforts have been enormously successful, and as a result New York state continues to lead the way on vaccinations, including for young New Yorkers,” Hochul said. “I want to thank all of our partners and the parents, guardians and kids who stepped up to get vaccinated. This effort has made our communities, our schools, and our families safer.”

The governor also reported the daily statewide positivity has been under 2.5% for five consecutive days.

Across the state, 2,456 positive test results were recorded out of the 129,088 test results reported on Wednesday.

