Warren County reports 99th COVID death

Warren County reported another COVID-related death on Friday afternoon. The individual was in their 80s and died in the hospital.

They lived at home prior to testing positive and was not vaccinated.

Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, offered condolences and asked for all to keep those who have lost their lives to the virus in their thoughts and prayers.

“Please follow our Public Health guidance as we continue to work to overcome this ongoing surge of illness, and get vaccinated as soon as you can,” she said.

She stated that the vaccination and testing site located at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury has reopened and is now available for booster and first doses, as well as COVID-19 tests on a walk-in basis.

“Vaccination and testing will be tools we need to bring this pandemic under control,” she said.

As of Friday, Warren County reported 93 new cases of COVID-19, along with 96 recoveries. The active caseload for the county stands at 621, with 602 of those cases involving mild illness.

Warren County also reported 16 residents in the hospital in relation to the virus, which is one fewer than Thursday.

Glens Falls Hospital reported 46 total cases in-house, included six in the intensive care unit.

Health Services continues to recommend that residents presume that they will be exposed to COVID-19 when going into a crowded public area or workplace where there is close interaction with others.

Twenty of the reported cases on Friday involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. That brings the total number of breakthrough cases in the county to 1,477, or 3.3%, or the 44,835 fully vaccinated Warren County residents.

The county’s rolling seven-day average of new cases stood at 71 as of Friday.

Warren County’s vaccination rate is 69.8%, with 75.5% of residents receiving their first dose. The state average of fully vaccinated individuals stood at 66.7% as of Friday.

The county reported 85.5% of residents 18 years old and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 835 county children 11 years old or younger, or 18.3%, had received their first dose.

Washington County

The Washington County Public Health Department reported 66 new COVID-19 cases and 72 additional recoveries on Thursday.

The report states three more residents have been hospitalized since the last report on Wednesday, bringing the total to 20 individuals in the hospital.

Public Health currently has 1,269 residents under monitoring and reported a total of 277 active cases as of Thursday.

The county said of the new cases, six of the individuals had been fully vaccinated.

Washington County reports 35,996 residents have completed the vaccination series and 38,531 residents have received at least one dose.

The number of breakthrough cases is currently 930. Of the breakthrough cases in which individuals contracted the virus after being vaccinated, five of them are deceased and 22 were hospitalized.

Statewide

The first cases of the omicron variant have been found in New York City, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday.

“As I’ve said since we first became aware of the emergence of the omicron variant and said earlier today, it was only a matter of time before it was detected here in New York state,” Hochul said.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett encouraged residents of the state to get vaccinated and remain calm.

“We urge the public not to panic, as we are still learning more about this variant and are prepared to handle it. The most important advice we can give New Yorkers at this time is to get vaccinated, get a booster shot if you are already vaccinated and wear your mask,” Bassett said.

The New York State Department of Health reported 49 deaths and 11,242 new positive cases in the state on Thursday.

