Warren County reports 99th COVID death

Warren County reported another COVID-related death on Friday afternoon. The individual was in their 80s and died in the hospital.

They lived at home prior to testing positive and was not vaccinated.

Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, offered condolences and asked for all to keep those who have lost their lives to the virus in their thoughts and prayers.

"Please follow our Public Health guidance as we continue to work to overcome this ongoing surge of illness, and get vaccinated as soon as you can," she said.

She stated that the vaccination and testing site located at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury has reopened and is now available for booster and first doses, as well as COVID-19 tests on a walk-in basis.

"Vaccination and testing will be tools we need to bring this pandemic under control," she said.

As of Friday, Warren County reported 93 new cases of COVID-19, along with 96 recoveries. The active caseload for the county stands at 621, with 602 of those cases involving mild illness.

Warren County also reported 16 residents in the hospital in relation to the virus, which is one fewer than Thursday.

Glens Falls Hospital reported 46 total cases in house, included six in the intensive care unit.

Health Services continues to recommend that you presume that you will be exposed to COVID-19 when going into a crowded public area, or workplace where you interreact closely with others.

Twenty of the reported cases on Friday involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. That brings the total number of breakthrough cases in the county to 1,477, or 3.3%, or the 44,835 fully vaccinated Warren County residents.

The county's rolling seven-day average of new cases stands at 71 as of Friday.

Warren County's vaccination rate is 69.8%, with 75.5% of residents receiving their first dose. The state average of fully vaccinated individuals stood at 66.7% as of Friday.

The county reported 85.5% of residents 18-years-old and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 835 county children 11-years-old or younger, or 18.3%, had received their first dose.

Love 0 Funny 5 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 2