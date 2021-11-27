Warren County reports 98th COVID death

Warren County Health Services reported another COVID-related death on Saturday afternoon.

The county has now seen 98 residents die due to COVID-19. Fourty-nine of those deaths occurred in a hospital, fourty-one in a nursing home, six occured at home and two at an assisted living facility.

The individual was in their 50s and passed away at the hospital. They lived at home before testing positive and being hospitalized, according to Health Services.

The person was not vaccinated and did not have a history of significant health issues.

Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, encouraged the community to keep loved ones in their prayers.

"While it is hard to continue to endure this pandemic and at times our grief and frustration seem overwhelming, we continue to ask our community to follow public health recommendations to get vaccinated, stay home if sick and wear a mask when appropriate as we deal with higher rates of illness as the weather turns colder," she said in a news release.

Warren County reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with 66 recoveries. Health Services is monitoring 581 active cases, with 560 of those involving mild illness.

There were 20 Warren County residents hospitalized as of Saturday, which is three more than on Friday. Four of those cases are critically ill, while the rest have moderate illness.

One resident is moderately ill outside of the hospital.

Glens Falls Hospital reported 40 total COVID-related hospitalizations on Saturday, including eight people in the intensive care unit.

Of the newly reported cases 23 involved people who were fully vaccinated. That brings the total amount of breakthrough cases to 1,348, or 3%, of the 44,680 fully vaccinated Warren County residents.

