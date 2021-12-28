Warren County reports 97 new COVID cases

On Tuesday, Warren County Health Services reported 97 new COVID cases, which tied the record for highest one-day total in the county.

The county also reported 62 additional recoveries.

Of the new cases, 49 involved fully vaccinated individuals.

Health Services is currently monitoring 555 active COVID cases, with 542 experiencing mild illness. The county reported 781 residents under mandatory quarantine for exposure.

According to a news release, 13 Warren County residents are hospitalized. Four of the patients are critically ill, with three out of the four unvaccinated individuals. Ten of the 13 patients are unvaccinated, the report stated.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew reported a total of 24 COVID patients, with six in the ICU, and 10 off isolation, which means they are no longer quarantined, but still ill.

Warren County Health Services stated in accordance with New York state guidelines, the 10-day quarantine period is still in effect for the county, as the timetable for the potential change announced by the Centers for Disease Control on Monday was unclear.

“We have followed CDC and New York state guidance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and any potential changes to the way COVID-19 cases are handled in Warren County would follow the recommendations put forward by New York state,” Director of Health Services Ginelle Jones said.

According to the county news release, 2,078 breakthrough cases have been recorded out of the 46,560 fully vaccinated residents.

As of Tuesday, 78.2% of Warren County residents have received one dose of the COVID vaccine series.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 9.9%.

New potential COVID exposure advisories in Warren County include: Stewart's Shop, Bay Road, Dec. 28, 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. No mask worn.

Washington County

The Washington County Public Health Department reported 51 new COVID cases and 57 recoveries on Tuesday evening.

Of the new cases, 11 individuals are fully vaccinated.

The county currently has eight residents in the hospital.

The Washington County Public Health team announced throughout the month of January, weekly COVID-19 vaccination booster clinics will be held every Tuesday and Thursday between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1153 Burgoyne Ave., Fort Edward. Registration is required at washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus. The clinic will offer Pfizer (for ages 16-plus) and Moderna (for ages 18-plus).

The county has recorded 1,146 breakthrough cases out of the 37,423 fully vaccinated residents. The report stated 65.5% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county was at 10.2% on Tuesday.

Statewide

New York state reported a total of 40,780 new COVID cases on Tuesday, with 1,148 new hospital admissions. The total number of New York residents in the hospital with COVID is now 6,173, with 945 patients in the ICU, according to the governor's website.

A total of 96,049 vaccine doses were administered throughout the state on Tuesday. The percentage of New Yorkers who have been fully vaccinated is now at 71.5%, according to the CDC.

