Warren County reports 96th COVID death

Warren County Health Services on Monday reported a resident in their 80s died from COVID-19.

The person, who was not vaccinated, died at a hospital after becoming ill at home.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to this individual’s loved ones as we continue to work to weather this latest surge in COVID-19 cases,” said Rachel Seeber, Chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a news release. “We continue to advocate to New York state to try to bring additional state resources to our region to help with the increased regional demand for testing, pediatric vaccination and booster shots, especially as we head into a holiday season.”

The county reported 43 new COVID-19 cases and 62 recoveries. The number of active cases stands at 543. A total of 520 have mild illness. Eighteen people are hospitalized, which is four less than Sunday. Three individuals were in critical condition and the rest had moderate illness, according to Health Services. Five people are moderately ill outside of the hospital.

Glens Falls Hospital reported 50 COVID-related hospitalizations, including seven patients in the intensive care unit.

South Glens middle and high school will be on remote instruction only on Monday and Tuesday because of staffing shortages due to COVID-19.

Elementary students will continue with in-class instruction.

The district has had 56 COVID-19 cases within the past week, according to the state database.

Check back at poststar.com for updates.

