Warren County reports 92 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 92 new COVID cases on Wednesday, 60 of which stemmed from at-home test results.

This is the highest single-day count of COVID cases in the county since Jan. 30, when 84 were reported.

Most recently, an April 28 report came close to breaking that record when 80 were reported.

There are seven county residents hospitalized, one more than Tuesday's report, according to Health Services.

There have been 360 new cases over the last five days in the county, according to Health Services.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for Warren County has been rising every day for the last few weeks.

It now stands at 10%, according to Health Services.

There is one county resident who is currently critically ill from COVID.

Glens Falls Hospital has 17 COVID patients in-house, with two in the ICU, according to hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew.

Washington County

As of Wednesday, there were 41 positive COVID cases out of 226 administered tests in Washington County, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 9.6%.

Saratoga County

Out of 762 administered tests in Saratoga County, 124 people tested positive for COVID.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 14.8%, according to Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services.

There are 29 county residents who are currently hospitalized, according to Health Services.

Capital Region/statewide

There are currently 161 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals, which is 14 more than Tuesday's report, according to Warren County Health Services.

Out of 3,744 administered tests in the region, 605 were positive for COVID.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the region is 10.3%, while that rate statewide is 6.9%, according to state data.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

