Warren County reports 90 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 29 of which stemmed from home tests.

The county has reported 379 new cases over the last five days.

The seven-day positivity rate for Warren County was reported at 9.6% on Friday, according to Health Services.

There were 10 COVID-related hospitalizations on Warren County on Friday, which is one less than on Thursday.

Glens Falls Hospital reported 26 COVID-related hospitalizations. There were no COVID patients in the ICU on Friday.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved COVID booster shots for children between the ages of 5 and 11. Heath Services is waiting for guidelines from the state and will post information on the county’s COVID hub site when the vaccinations become available locally.

Health Services will host a COVID vaccine clinic at the Warren County Municipal Center on Tuesday. Information and registration links can be found on the county’s COVID hub site.

Washington County

Washington County Public Health has not updated its COVID report since May 13, when there were 131 active cases in the county.

State data was not updated for Friday. According to the most recent state data that was updated on Thursday, Washington County had 40 residents test positive out of 367 tests administered.

Capital

Region/statewide

According to Warren County Health Services, there were 217 COVID-related hospitalizations throughout the Capital Region on Friday, which is 15 fewer than on Thursday.

The most recent state data, which was updated on Thursday, reported that the Capital Region had a seven-day positivity rate of 12.6%.

The seven-day positivity rate for the state was reported at 8.66% on Friday.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

