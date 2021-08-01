Warren County reports 9 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported nine additional COVID-19 cases Sunday along with five additional recoveries.
Health Services is monitoring 50 active COVID cases as of Sunday, 47 of them suffering from mild illness. Three are hospitalized, one in critical condition and two in moderate condition, officials reported Sunday.
Two cases involved individuals in quarantine because of a prior household exposure. Two involved residents of a skilled nursing facility that has been dealing with a recent outbreak of staff and resident cases, and one involved an apparent work exposure. The remainder are unknown exposures, the county said in a news release.
Three cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated.
As the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19 has spread and the number of vaccinated residents has increased, the number of “breakthrough” cases of COVID involving vaccinated individuals has been increasing as well, officials said.
The vast majority of the breakthrough cases have involved mild or asymptomatic illness, and officials said data continues to show that vaccines reduce the severity of illness for those who become infected.
Several recent Warren County resident cases have involved people who went to work, school or child day camp programs while ill, potentially exposing others, officials said.
If you are ill, county health officials advise to not go to work or elsewhere in public, and seek a COVID test as soon as possible.
As of Sunday, 50 of 41,054 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. All three vaccines were involved with these cases. A total of 43 of 50 had mild illness, while three became moderately ill, one seriously ill and three critically ill before dying.
For those who want to educate themselves further about COVID-19 vaccines, visit the Warren County COVID Hub website, warrencountyny.gov/covidhub.
Health Services also issued a reminder to the public that since most remaining COVID restrictions were lifted in June, the state of New York and Warren County have both recommended wearing masks or face coverings in crowded public places where you do not know the vaccination status of all around you.
"We echo this recommendation now to lessen the public’s chance of exposure during the current increase in illness," the news release states.
Warren County Health Services’ list of potential COVID public exposure advisories was updated Friday and they include:
- Calvary Assembly of God, Sherman Avenue, Glens Falls — July 28, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Individual was not vaccinated and did not wear a mask.
- American Oak Distillery, New Vermont Road, Bolton — July 25 and July 26, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day. Individual was vaccinated and did not wear a mask.
- Texas Roadhouse restaurant, Quaker Road/Route 9, Queensbury. Individual was present at establishment on July 20 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., July 21 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and July 22 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Anyone who was present at these locations on these days during the specified time periods should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, quarantine if feeling ill and seek a COVID test if feeling ill, officials said.
Vaccine update
A public COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at Warren County Human Services Building on the Warren County Municipal Center campus on Monday, Aug. 2, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available. This clinic will also occur each Monday through August.
Warren County Health Services held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Horicon Town Hall in Brant Lake on Friday and 18 first doses were administered.
The Health Services vaccine team remains available for in-home vaccinations or workplace clinics. Call 518-761-6580 for details.
Warren County's rolling seven-day average of new cases is 6.0 as of Sunday.
As of Sunday, 101 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine/isolation because of exposure to COVID.
Warren County’s rolling 7-day average for test positivity stood at 1.8% and the Capital Region’s rate 3.3% as of Sunday morning.