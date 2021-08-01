Warren County reports 9 new COVID cases

If you are ill, county health officials advise to not go to work or elsewhere in public, and seek a COVID test as soon as possible.

As of Sunday, 50 of 41,054 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. All three vaccines were involved with these cases. A total of 43 of 50 had mild illness, while three became moderately ill, one seriously ill and three critically ill before dying.

For those who want to educate themselves further about COVID-19 vaccines, visit the Warren County COVID Hub website, warrencountyny.gov/covidhub.

Health Services also issued a reminder to the public that since most remaining COVID restrictions were lifted in June, the state of New York and Warren County have both recommended wearing masks or face coverings in crowded public places where you do not know the vaccination status of all around you.

"We echo this recommendation now to lessen the public’s chance of exposure during the current increase in illness," the news release states.

Warren County Health Services’ list of potential COVID public exposure advisories was updated Friday and they include: