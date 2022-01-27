Warren County reports 89 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 89 new COVID cases on Thursday.

Three more residents have been hospitalized with the virus, making the total now 21, with 12 vaccinated patients. One patient is still critically ill.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew reported 34 COVID patients on Thursday, with four in the ICU.

According to the New York state vaccine tracker data, 51,140 residents have had one dose of the COVID vaccine and 47,674 have completed the series, as of Thursday.

The seven-day positivity rate was at 13.4%.

Washington County

According to New York state COVID data, Washington County reported 75 new cases on Wednesday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 11.8%.

According to the New York state vaccine tracker data, 40,870 residents have had one dose of the COVID vaccine and 38,404 have completed the series, as of Thursday.

Saratoga County

According to New York state COVID data, 287 new cases were recorded in Saratoga County on Wednesday, out of 3,323 residents tested.

The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services reported a total of 1,244 active cases on Thursday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 13.3%.

Hospitalizations have decreased, with 69 residents currently in the hospital. Of the patients, 35 are not fully vaccinated. Nine of the patients have been fully vaccinated and received a booster shot.

The county has recorded 297 COVID-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, including the deaths of two fully vaccinated and boosted residents.

According to the New York state vaccine tracker data, 182,861 residents have had one dose of the COVID vaccine and 169,527 have completed the series, as of Thursday.

The Department of Public Health Services reported 54.7% of county residents have received a booster shot, compared to the 46% recorded 28 days prior.

