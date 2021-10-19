Warren County reports 88th COVID death

For the second time in two days, a Warren County resident has died from COVID-19, Warren County Health Services announced on Tuesday.

The individual was in their 60s and had a history of comorbidities and was hospitalized prior to their death. The person had been fully vaccinated.

The person is the 88th Warren County resident to die from the virus since the pandemic began last year.

Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said the recent deaths are a reminder the pandemic is still a threat and urged residents to take precautions as cold-and-flu season nears.

“We ask that you please wear a mask when you are in public around people from outside your household, get vaccinated and a booster shot if eligible, and understand that we are in a period of high COVID transmission where we don’t always know if those around us are ill,” she said in a statement.

Health Services reported 19 new cases and 33 recoveries on Tuesday, bringing the number of active cases to 264.

Ten people were hospitalized, including three in critical condition. The remaining seven patients are considered to be moderately ill, Health Services said.

Five people outside of the hospital are moderately ill. The remaining 249 cases involve mild illness.

Glens Falls Hospital reported 22 COVID-19 patients, including seven in the intensive care unit.

All but one of Tuesday’s cases involved community spread. One involved a nursing home resident.

Two cases involved individuals who had been on Warren County public school campuses.

The recent uptick in cases has been brought on by workplace and household exposures, youth sports and indoor events.

Ten of Tuesday’s cases involved fully vaccinated individuals, bringing the number of “breakthrough” cases in the county to 662, or 1.5% of the 43,972 fully-vaccinated residents in the county.

The vaccines have been proven to dramatically reduce the risk of infection and lessen the severity of symptoms in the event a breakthrough case does occur, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A vast majority of breakthrough cases in the county involved individuals contracting a mild illness. Twenty-eight became moderately ill, two became seriously ill and two others become critically sick.

Eleven vaccinated individuals have died from the virus, all of whom were elderly with extensive health issues, Health Services said.

The vaccines are widely available at local pharmacies and Health Services has a number of vaccination clinics scheduled throughout October. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/36LRv5e.

The county continues to see “high” transmission of the virus, averaging 348.74 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to CDC data.

Washington County

Washington County had not reported its daily statistics as of Tuesday afternoon.

The county, however, continues to see high transmission of the virus, averaging 320.24 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to CDC data.

Saratoga County

Saratoga County reported 31 additional cases to the state on Monday, the most recent day countywide data is available.

The county continues to see high transmission of the virus, according to the CDC, averaging 211 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days.

Statewide and regional statistics

Statewide, 2,892 people tested positive for the virus on Monday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That's a positive test rate of 2.4%, bringing the state's seven-day positive test rate of 2.4%.

A total of 63,061 vaccine does were administered in the last 24 hours.

But 2,193 people were hospitalized with the virus on Monday and 29 people died.

In the Capital Region, 162 new cases were reported Monday, a positive test rate of 5.7%. The region’s seven-day positive test rate is now 2.4%, according to state data.

This story will be updated. Check back with poststar.com.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

