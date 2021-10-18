 Skip to main content
Warren County reports 87th death from COVID-19 pandemic

Warren County on Monday reported the death from COVID-19 of a resident in their 70s.

The person, who was vaccinated, had a history of comorbidities. The resident lived at home before becoming ill and died at the hospital.

“We are saddened to once again report that we have lost another friend and neighbor in Warren County to the COVID-19 pandemic, another sorrowful reminder that COVID is still present in our community. We ask that you please keep their loved ones in your thoughts and prayers," said Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a news release.

This is the county's 87th death since the start of the pandemic. 

Seeber said the county is asking residents to get vaccinated, stay home if they are sick, get tested when appropriate, practice social distancing and consider wearing a mask in public when they do not know the vaccination status of people around them.

The county has four upcoming clinics scheduled. There will be one on Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Service Building.

On Friday, there will be a booster clinic at Glens Falls Middle School, which is open only to school staff.

There will be a clinic on Oct. 25 at North Central School from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. offering Pfizer booster doses and first doses. There will be a clinic on Oct. 26 p.m. from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. that is open to the public. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being offered.

Check back at poststar.com for more on this story.

