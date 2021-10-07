Warren County reports 86th COVID death

For the second time in as many days, Warren County Health Services on Thursday reported a resident has died from COVID-19.
The individual was in their 90s and had been fully vaccinated prior to becoming ill at home. The person, who was hospitalized for an extended period, had a history of health issues, Health Services said.
It is the 86th COVID-related death the county has seen since the pandemic began last March.
“The Health Services staff and the Warren County Board of Supervisors offer their deepest condolences to this individual’s loved ones,” the county said in a statement.
An additional 30 cases and 15 recoveries were reported on Thursday, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 281.
Fourteen people were hospitalized, an increase of one since Wednesday. One person was in critical condition and 13 others were moderately ill.
All of Thursday’s cases involved community spread, including six involving individuals who had been on the campuses of Queensbury, Glens Falls and Lake George school districts.
The uptick in cases in recent days stems from workplace and household exposure and indoor events, according to Health Services.
The agency is urging all residents eligible for the vaccines to get inoculated as soon as possible and to wear a mask while in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.
Anyone who is feeling ill should stay home and get tested for the virus as soon as possible.
The vaccines have been proven to dramatically reduce to risk of infection and lessen the severity of symptoms in the event of a “breakthrough” case, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Vaccines are widely available at local pharmacies and Health Services is hosting a number of clinics throughout October. For more information, visit: warrencountyny.gov/covidhub.
The county reported 14 additional breakthrough cases on Thursday, for a total of 525 such cases. A total of 43,665 Warren County residents have been fully vaccinated, according to Health Services.
A vast majority of breakthrough cases involved individuals experiencing a mild illness. Nine residents have died, all of whom were elderly and had an extensive history of health issues, Health Services said.
This story will be updated. Check back with poststar.com
