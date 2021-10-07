Warren County reports 86th COVID death

For the second time in as many days, Warren County Health Services on Thursday reported a resident has died from COVID-19.

The individual was in their 90s and had been fully vaccinated prior to becoming ill at home. The person, who was hospitalized for an extended period, had a history of health issues, Health Services said.

It is the 86th COVID-related death the county has seen since the pandemic began last March.

“The Health Services staff and the Warren County Board of Supervisors offer their deepest condolences to this individual’s loved ones,” the county said in a statement.

An additional 30 cases and 15 recoveries were reported on Thursday, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 281.

Fourteen people were hospitalized, an increase of one since Wednesday. One person was in critical condition and 13 others were moderately ill.

All of Thursday’s cases involved community spread, including six involving individuals who had been on the campuses of Queensbury, Glens Falls and Lake George school districts.

The uptick in cases in recent days stems from workplace and household exposure and indoor events, according to Health Services.