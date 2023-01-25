Warren County reports 85 new COVID cases, one death

Warren County Health Services issued a statement Tuesday in which it reported 85 new COVID cases throughout the county between Jan. 18-24 as well as one new death.

The number of hospitalizations in that time had not changed and remained at six. The report also stated that one additional death had occurred.

“An individual in their 80s passed away in a hospital,” the report read. “This person had not been vaccinated. The Health Services staff offers the loved ones of this individual their deepest condolences.”

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was down from 4.6% to 3.4%.

Health Services will hold its next COVID vaccine clinic from 1 to 2 p.m. on Jan. 31 at its office at the Warren County Municipal Center located at 1340 state Route 9 in Queensbury.

For more information, visit www.warrencountyny.gov/covid, or call 518-761-6580.

Statewide

On Monday, the state Department of Health updated the public on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 and outlined basic steps the public can take to protect against the spread of viral respiratory infections that become more common in the winter season.

Across the state, 3,380 new positive COVID cases were reported out of a total of 49,515 test results recorded.

“I urge all New Yorkers to remain vigilant and continue to use all available tools to keep themselves, their loved ones and their communities safe and healthy,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “Be sure to stay up to date on vaccine doses, and test before gatherings or travel. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options.”