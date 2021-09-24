Warren County reports 82nd death during COVID pandemic

Warren County Health Services on Friday reported the death of a resident in their 50s from COVID-19.

The person, who was vaccinated, lived at home and died in the hospital after becoming ill. This is the county’s 82nd death since the start of the pandemic.

The county offered its condolences to the person’s loved ones.

“We know it may feel frustrating to hear about cases increasing again, and sadly hearing about a rising number of hospitalizations and news like today's as we lose people we care about,” said Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber in a news release.

“We are asking our community to do what you do best — keep working together, keep encouraging each other to get vaccinated, wear your masks, maintain social distance and keep sharing factual information. Please continue to help our incredible medical community by following their advice during these challenging times. We still have more work to do, together,” she added.

Warren County health officials also reported that they have seen a number of COVID cases where people who were ill delayed seeking medical treatment. Anybody who is experiencing breathing problems should contact their physician or go to an urgent care center or hospital.