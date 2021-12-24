Warren County reports 82 new COVID cases Friday

Warren County Health Services reported 82 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with 55 recoveries.

Health Services was monitoring 533 active COVID cases as of Friday, 522 of them involving mild illness.

Ten Warren County residents were hospitalized as of Friday. Two vaccinated patients are in critical condition and the remainder have moderate illness. Seven are moderately ill outside of the hospital.

Seven of the 10 who are hospitalized are unvaccinated, according to a Warren County news release.

Forty-nine of Thursday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. Cumulatively as of Thursday, 1,961 of 46,463 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The majority of new cases in Warren County where the source of infection can be identified continue to stem from family/household exposures, workplace exposures and indoor events/gatherings, including indoor among spectators at sporting events, officials said.

Officials urged residents planning to attend a holiday gathering to consider using a home COVID-19 test kit to screen for illness. Find details here: https://public.warrencountyny.gov/gis/covid/RapidTests.pdf.

Warren County's rolling seven-day average of new cases was 58.9 as of Friday.

As of Friday, 777 Warren County residents were under mandatory quarantine/isolation because of exposure to COVID.

The county’s rolling seven-day average for test positivity stood at 8.8% and the Capital Region’s rate 8.3% as of Friday morning.

Warren County Health Services’ list of potential COVID public exposure advisories can be found on the Warren County COVID Hub website: https://bit.ly/36LRv5e. The newest listing is: Crabby Joe's Restaurant, Canada Street, Lake George, Dec. 22, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Washington County

Officials said a total of 99 new COVID cases were reported Thursday and Friday — 54 on Thursday and 45 on Friday.

There were 70 new recoveries of active cases on Thursday, with 12 current cases hospitalized. Of the new cases added, eight had been fully vaccinated (four received the Pfizer series and four received the Moderna series).

Friday saw 49 new recoveries of active cases, with eight current cases hospitalized. Of the new cases added, seven had been fully vaccinated (two received the Pfizer series, two received the Moderna series and three received the J&J vaccine).

Washington County has made KN95 face masks available to the public for free. Pickup locations are near front entrances at local town halls, Hannaford stores in Greenwich and Kingsbury, Price Chopper/Market 32 in Fort Edward and Granville and the Washington County Municipal Center in Fort Edward while supplies last.

