Warren County reports 80th death from COVID-19

Warren County on Tuesday reported the death of an unvaccinated resident from COVID-19 — the 80th fatality since the start of the pandemic.

The person was in their 70s and lived alone before becoming ill. They died in a hospital, according to a news release.

“We are saddened to report another death from COVID-19. We realize how difficult loss is, but especially now as we struggle watching COVID cases increase and our friends and family becoming ill,” said Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a statement. “We hope that we can continue to fight for increased access to vaccines and COVID testing, and encourage those we love to be mindful that we are still struggling with a pandemic that will require our patience, love and support."

The county reported 12 new cases and 15 recoveries. The total active caseload stands at 172. All but five active cases involve mild illness. Three people remain in the hospital, which is three less than Monday after the one person died and two were discharged.

Of those still hospitalized, one person is in critical condition and two are in moderate condition. Two are moderately ill outside of the hospital.

All of the new cases involve community spread of the virus with no identifiable source of infection.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.