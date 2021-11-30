Warren County reports 80 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 80 new COVID cases on Tuesday, along with 77 additional recoveries. Health Services is currently monitoring 545 active cases.

The county reports one fewer hospitalization than Monday, making the current number of patients 20. Four of those individuals are critically ill.

In a news release from the county, it was reported that hospitalizations have increased 52% since Nov. 17. Glens Falls Hospital said 80% of the COVID-19 patients, including all of the ICU patients, are unvaccinated.

Warren County's rolling seven-day positivity percentage was 10.4% on Tuesday, higher than the Capital Region rate of 7.8%. A total of 828 residents are currently under mandatory quarantine.

Health Services reported 48,360 residents in Warren County have received one dose of the vaccine and 44,724 have been fully vaccinated. The percentage of Warren County residents who are fully vaccinated is 69.6%, which is 3% higher than the state average.

Washington County

The Washington County Public Health Department last reported COVID data from Saturday and Sunday, on Monday. The website had not been updated as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Hudson Falls Central School District announced a vaccination clinic for children ages 5-17 will be held on Friday.

The school district has partnered with Washington County Public Heath and the New York State Department of Health to provide Pfizer COVID-19 shots in the auditorium at 80 East LaBarge St. from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. All individuals must pre-register at washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus.

Washington County Public Health Deputy Director Tim Hardy continues to encourage every eligible member of the community to get vaccinated.

Saratoga County

The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services reported 1,021 active cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The county currently has 53 residents hospitalized, with 17 of those individuals fully vaccinated.

Public Health Services reported 72.2% of the community has been fully vaccinated and there have been only 2.4% of breakthrough cases in fully vaccinated residents.

