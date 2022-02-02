Warren County reports 80% drop in COVID cases since early January

Warren County Health Services on Tuesday announced an 80% decrease in COVID cases since early January.

“Our infection rates have improved dramatically in Warren County and around New York state, but we know we are not getting all cases reported to us or to New York state as home tests become more available,” Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said in a news release.

Jones urged residents to stay vigilant as the transmission rate in Warren County and the Northeast remain “high.”

“We ask that you please continue to take precautions to avoid infection, and get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot if you have not done so already,” she said.

Health Services reported 64 new COVID cases on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations remain unchanged at 16, with 11 vaccinated patients, three with a booster shot and two in the ICU.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew reported a total of 42 COVID patients, with seven in the ICU, on Monday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the county was at 11.4%.

Washington County

The Washington County Public Health Department reported 351 active COVID cases on Tuesday.

According to the county, 17 residents are now in the hospital.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 11.6%.

The Public Health Department announced weekly clinics for the first half of February on Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Clinics will be open for first dose, second dose or booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at the county’s Public Health building, 415 Lower Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Register by phone at 518-746-2400. Walk-ins will be accepted based on the availability of the vaccine.

Statewide

Gov. Kathy Hochul, at a news conference in Brooklyn on Tuesday, announced an effort to require all insurances to cover COVID vaccine consultations for children and families.

The governor also announced a partnership with the New York State Department of Financial Services to encourage insurance providers to create incentives and rewards for New Yorkers to get vaccinated and boosted.

“In addition to our comprehensive efforts to vaccinate New Yorkers, including #VaxForKids and pop-up vaccination sites, we are taking action by calling on the federal government to encourage insurers to cover vaccination consultations and by calling on New York insurers to leverage wellness and reward programs to encourage their insureds to get vaccinated,” Hochul said.

Hochul also announced a virtual educational symposium on Thursday to bring together health experts to identify the longstanding effects of COVID. The event will be hosted by Dr. Mary Bassett, the state health commissioner.

